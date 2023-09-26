Ladder Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.0%.

NYSE:LADR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.48. The company had a trading volume of 199,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,836. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 89.10, a current ratio of 89.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,005,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 220,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,024,000 after buying an additional 158,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,818,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,914,000 after acquiring an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

