Lake Street Financial LLC Acquires 3,712 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 276,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period.

IWR stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.18. The stock had a trading volume of 121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

