Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lake Street Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $3.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.00. 120,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,333. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

