Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,719 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in Adobe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $505.37. 281,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $570.24. The company has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.49.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

