Lake Street Financial LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $551.72. The company had a trading volume of 200,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,027. The company has a market capitalization of $523.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.64 and a 200-day moving average of $449.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $308.32 and a one year high of $601.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total value of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.