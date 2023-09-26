Lake Street Financial LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,666. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.43.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.