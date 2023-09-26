Lake Street Financial LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lake Street Financial LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSL. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $288,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 156,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSL stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.33. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

