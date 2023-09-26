Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Barclays boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 670 ($8.18) to GBX 680 ($8.30) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lancashire from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a report on Monday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS LCSHF opened at $7.45 on Friday. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.44.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

