Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) & Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Financial Survey

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lancashire and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancashire N/A N/A N/A Trupanion -6.03% -20.32% -8.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Lancashire shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancashire N/A N/A N/A $1.03 7.24 Trupanion $905.18 million 1.26 -$44.67 million ($1.48) -18.62

This table compares Lancashire and Trupanion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lancashire has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Trupanion. Trupanion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lancashire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lancashire and Trupanion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancashire 1 2 0 0 1.67 Trupanion 0 3 4 0 2.57

Trupanion has a consensus target price of $48.38, indicating a potential upside of 75.53%. Given Trupanion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trupanion is more favorable than Lancashire.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products. The company also provides marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business. In addition, it offers general insurance, support, insurance agent, and insurance mediation services. Lancashire Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

