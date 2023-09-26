Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 17,288 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.82.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at $173,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $104.62. The company had a trading volume of 234,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,235. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.94 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.59.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

