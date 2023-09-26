Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $549,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $18,897,320,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,923,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

MA traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.15. 227,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,125. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $403.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $4,274,290.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,166,426.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 417,360 shares of company stock worth $165,661,878. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

