Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total value of $2,382,217.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,176.29, for a total transaction of $2,382,217.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,125,174.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG traded down $38.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,059.72. 29,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,612. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,078.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,789.46. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $109.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,137.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.