Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 302,671 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. trimmed its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,671 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 27,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE WFC traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123,506. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.32. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.02.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

