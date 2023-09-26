Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) vs. Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF) Head to Head Analysis

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Free Report) and Oxurion (OTCMKTS:TBGNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Liminal BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Oxurion shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Liminal BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Liminal BioSciences and Oxurion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liminal BioSciences 0 1 0 0 2.00 Oxurion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Oxurion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liminal BioSciences 248.35% -88.44% -64.15% Oxurion N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liminal BioSciences and Oxurion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liminal BioSciences $310,000.00 85.00 $380,000.00 $0.29 29.31 Oxurion N/A N/A N/A ($1.45) -0.12

Liminal BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Oxurion. Oxurion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liminal BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Liminal BioSciences beats Oxurion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company is developing LMNL6511, a selective antagonist for the G-protein coupled receptor 84, is expected to commence a Phase 1 clinical trial. It is also developing potential OXER1 antagonists and GPR40 agonists, which are in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc. and changed its name to Liminal BioSciences Inc. in October 2019. Liminal BioSciences Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Oxurion

Oxurion NV, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of eye diseases in Belgium and internationally. Its lead product is JETREA for the treatment of vitreomacular adhesion/vitreomacular traction. The company also develops THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME); and THR-687, an integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME. Oxurion NV has collaboration agreements with Bicycle Therapeutics and Galapagos NV. The company was formerly known as ThromboGenics NV and changed its name to Oxurion NV in September 2018. Oxurion NV was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.

