Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for approximately 1.3% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 6.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 462,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,282,000 after acquiring an additional 29,437 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Linde by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $370.49. 478,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,598. The company has a market capitalization of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $393.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.45.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

