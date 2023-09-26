Little House Capital LLC Acquires 2,542 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Little House Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.38 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average of $212.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.