Little House Capital LLC Acquires 4,283 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. RTX comprises 1.4% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

RTX stock opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.37 and its 200 day moving average is $92.98. The stock has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.02 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

