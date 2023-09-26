Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 16,295 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.86 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,876.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,805 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,298 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.93.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

