Little House Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Little House Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

NYSE WM opened at $157.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

