Little House Capital LLC Invests $202,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $423.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.08 and a 200-day moving average of $447.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $416.71 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.07.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

