Little House Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Little House Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Little House Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

