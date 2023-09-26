Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 10,600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 68.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.4 %

QCOM stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,074,302. The company has a market capitalization of $120.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock worth $3,391,567. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.