Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 85,000 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. 1,472,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

