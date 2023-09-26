Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $434,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,766,000 after buying an additional 10,003 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,789,789,000 after buying an additional 454,510 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock worth $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $831.70. 189,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,973. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $795.52 and a 200 day moving average of $776.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $899.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

