Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 18.8% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $91.90. 2,263,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.07. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.38.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

