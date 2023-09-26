Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $7 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Prologis by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 614,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,742. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.