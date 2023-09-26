Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,427,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,288,465. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.26. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,866.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

