Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. United Bank increased its holdings in Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,560. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

