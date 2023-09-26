Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $505.35. 826,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,769. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $570.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Argus raised their price target on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.52.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

