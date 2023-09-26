Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 759 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.98, for a total transaction of $419,711.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,068,273.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NOW traded down $18.14 on Tuesday, reaching $541.34. The stock had a trading volume of 549,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,103. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $524.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

