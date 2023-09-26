Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paradiem LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.2% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 21,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CAT traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, reaching $271.29. The company had a trading volume of 550,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,206. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its 200-day moving average is $243.20. The stock has a market cap of $138.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

View Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.