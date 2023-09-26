Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,600 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.24. The company had a trading volume of 900,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $152.78 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

