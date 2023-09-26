LPL Financial’s (LPLA) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $290.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $248.60.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

LPLA opened at $240.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. LPL Financial has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after buying an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after buying an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,264.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

(Get Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

