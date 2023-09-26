LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

LXP Industrial Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.78. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $87.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

