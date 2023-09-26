Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Acquired by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC owned 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.53. 73,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $127.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 75.58% and a return on equity of 14.33%. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.23. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.30%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

