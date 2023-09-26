Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ LOAN opened at $4.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.62.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.75%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
