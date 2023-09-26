Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,784 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Marqeta were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 19.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Marqeta by 83.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the first quarter worth approximately $800,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BTIG Research lowered Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $8.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

