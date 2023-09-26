Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.56, for a total value of $2,819,495.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,005.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.05. The stock had a trading volume of 929,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,324. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $210.98. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

