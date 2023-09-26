Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 46.3% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $254,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.22. The company had a trading volume of 885,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,150. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.22 and its 200 day moving average is $182.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 649.26%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $198,089.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total value of $198,089.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,423 shares of company stock worth $20,320,363 over the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

