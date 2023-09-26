Medicure (CVE:MPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $1.54

Medicure Inc. (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54, with a volume of 17100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Medicure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.25.

Medicure (CVE:MPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Medicure had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of C$5.99 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Medicure Inc. will post 0.111276 EPS for the current year.

About Medicure

Medicure Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapies for the cardiovascular market. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

