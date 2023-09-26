Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.20 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Macquarie started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MLCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,078,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,874,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,521,000 after buying an additional 2,792,429 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 10,601,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,445,000 after buying an additional 2,194,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. The business had revenue of $947.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Get Free Report

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.