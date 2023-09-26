Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Melcor REIT Price Performance
Melcor REIT has a one year low of C$21.80 and a one year high of C$33.83.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Melcor REIT
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.