Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 149,904 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 104,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 84,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,026. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

