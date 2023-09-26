Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,148 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSU. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 63,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,026. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

