Melfa Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,548 Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) by 35.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,548 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 169,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period.

Shares of LEO stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,114. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

