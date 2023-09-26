Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,142 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 58,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.31. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.56 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

