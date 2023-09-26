Melfa Wealth Management LLC Buys 16,064 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC owned 0.27% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 276.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the first quarter worth $192,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 22.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 880,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 160,808 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 24.7% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 73,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 155,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund II alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:MVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,618. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $11.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.