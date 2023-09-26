Melfa Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

DFUV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,775. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

