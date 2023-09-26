Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $173,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBI. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 1,230.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,042. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.66. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be issued a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

