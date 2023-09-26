Melfa Wealth Management LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Melfa Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.20. The stock had a trading volume of 555,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,934. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.77.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

